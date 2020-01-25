Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) will post sales of $2.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year sales of $8.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $8.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on HII shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.17.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.47. 227,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $196.26 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.77.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

