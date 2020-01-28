Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $293.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huntington Ingalls is the sole designer and manufacturer of nuclear powered aircraft carriers in the United States. Furthermore, over 70% of the active U.S. Navy fleet consists of Huntington Ingalls ships. Being the nation's largest military shipbuilder, the company boasts stable financials. Fiscal 2020 budget should boost the company’s growth trajectory. The company's SSN-794 Montana submarine delivery is on track to achieve pressure hull complete by end of 2019. Also, Huntington Ingalls has outperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, the company’s exposure to debt combined with its ability to incur significant amounts of debt in the future increases its vulnerability to adverse economic or industry conditions. Additionally, reduced fleet size poses risk for its growth potential.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.00.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $275.03. 4,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $196.26 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.82 and a 200-day moving average of $233.46.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 485.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 91,955 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

