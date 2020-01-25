Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Receives Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $295.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HII. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.17.

HII traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.47. The company had a trading volume of 227,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,219. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.54. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $196.26 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

