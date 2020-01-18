Huntsman Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HUN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

HUN stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.31. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

