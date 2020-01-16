Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Huntsman to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntsman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Huntsman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.43. 1,020,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,097. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Huntsman by 547.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing