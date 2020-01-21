Huntsworth’s (HNT) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Huntsworth (LON:HNT) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Huntsworth from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 131 ($1.72).

HNT opened at GBX 70.80 ($0.93) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94. The firm has a market cap of $262.03 million and a P/E ratio of 22.13. Huntsworth has a 52 week low of GBX 58.24 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 112 ($1.47). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.90.

About Huntsworth

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

