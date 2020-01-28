Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HURC traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 16,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,410. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a market cap of $221.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.88. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $44.06.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 6.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HURC. TheStreet cut Hurco Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hurco Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 428.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hurco Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

