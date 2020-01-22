Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.35, 992 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25.

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter.

Husqvarna Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

