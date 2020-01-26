HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of HCM stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 781,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,402. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1,454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

