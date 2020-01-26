HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $23.14

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.63, but opened at $23.14. HUTCHISON CHINA/S shares last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 13,792 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on HCM shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

