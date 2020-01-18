HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America began coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. CLSA began coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.41. 189,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,708. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 0.78. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 15.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter worth approximately $81,486,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 64.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 91,230 shares during the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

