HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HUYA. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HUYA from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.45.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $20.43 on Monday. HUYA has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 1.77.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.81. HUYA had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. HUYA’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in HUYA by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

