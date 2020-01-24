HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HV Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HVBC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.18. 738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126. HV Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $38.93 million, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HV Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HV Bancorp stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of HV Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

