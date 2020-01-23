Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) has been trending positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hyatt Hotels earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of H opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.11. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $66.83 and a 12-month high of $91.13.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on H. Cowen set a $70.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $5,000,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 912,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,574,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

