Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on H. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $84.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.45. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $68.63 and a 1 year high of $91.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $5,000,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 912,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,574,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 774,415 shares of company stock worth $65,918,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 215,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

