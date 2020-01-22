Hydro One (TSE:H) Downgraded by CSFB

Hydro One (TSE:H) was downgraded by research analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$27.00. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hydro One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.41.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$26.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$20.02 and a 1 year high of C$26.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.47.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

