Hydro One (TSE:H) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.20

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$26.20 and last traded at C$26.19, with a volume of 615232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.96.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Hydro One from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Hydro One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.41.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Hydro One Ltd will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -408.23%.

About Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

