Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hydro One from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.05.

H stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.90. The company had a trading volume of 258,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,806. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion and a PE ratio of -112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$20.02 and a 12 month high of C$26.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.37.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.3905565 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is -408.23%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

