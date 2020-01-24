HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Receives $7.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.19.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts recently commented on HYRE shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of HyreCar from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYRE. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 2,674.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 194,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 70.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 139,963 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,193. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. HyreCar has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.64.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 101.83% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. Analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Read More: What is a stock split?

