I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.90

I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $8.01. I.D. Systems shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 39,438 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $142.25 million, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in I.D. Systems by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of I.D. Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of I.D. Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of I.D. Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of I.D. Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY)

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

