i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.80 Million

Brokerages predict that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report $39.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.25 million and the lowest is $39.34 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $29.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $162.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $162.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $172.92 million, with estimates ranging from $171.50 million to $174.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 383.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.29. 128,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

