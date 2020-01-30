i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

