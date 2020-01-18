i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IIIV. Bank of America raised i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.01 million, a PE ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. i3 Verticals’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 56.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 224,833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,841,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,678,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

