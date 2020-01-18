i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.46

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.46 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 123233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIIV. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The firm has a market cap of $844.01 million, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 59.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 22.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

