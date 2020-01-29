IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Shares Down 0.7%

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00, approximately 764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 684% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $48.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.25.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

About IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB)

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

