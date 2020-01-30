IAA (NYSE:IAA) Receives $51.60 Average PT from Analysts

IAA (NYSE:IAA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CJS Securities raised IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE IAA traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $48.22. 390,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,569. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46. IAA has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IAA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 810.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

