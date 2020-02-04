IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $248.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.99. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $201.50 and a 12-month high of $278.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.10.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,203,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

