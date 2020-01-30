IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $290.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $254.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.10.

Shares of IAC opened at $252.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.20 and its 200-day moving average is $237.65. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $201.50 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,203,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,450,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

