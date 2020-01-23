Iamgold Corp Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:IMG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Iamgold in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Iamgold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.09.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.70. Iamgold has a 12 month low of C$3.08 and a 12 month high of C$5.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.68.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$362.27 million during the quarter.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

