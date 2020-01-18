Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iamgold in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$362.27 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMG. TD Securities decreased their price target on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.34.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$3.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. Iamgold has a 1-year low of C$3.08 and a 1-year high of C$5.55.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

