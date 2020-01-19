Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.05, 407,213 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,058,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iamgold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iamgold Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $790,700.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 307,022 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,795,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,109 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,487,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 366,333 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iamgold (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

