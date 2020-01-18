Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IAG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iamgold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iamgold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,750,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,249. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -0.01. Iamgold has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iamgold news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $790,700.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Iamgold by 833.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 42,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Iamgold by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 48,522,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

