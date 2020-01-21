Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.09.

IMG opened at C$3.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. Iamgold has a 12 month low of C$3.08 and a 12 month high of C$5.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.75.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$362.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?