Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Trading Down 6.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) fell 6.6% on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Iamgold traded as low as C$4.11 and last traded at C$4.11, 661,697 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,027,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iamgold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$362.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Company Profile (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?