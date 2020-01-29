IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Trading 11.8% Higher

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp (CVE:IB) traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.19, 78,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 151% from the average session volume of 31,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.48, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that IBC Advanced Alloys Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (CVE:IB)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

