IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 10,761 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 5,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a market cap of $6.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

About IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

