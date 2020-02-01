Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.80 ($11.40) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.42 ($10.95).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.49).

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks