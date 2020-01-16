Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €10.20 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.24 ($10.74).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

