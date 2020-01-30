Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €10.90 by Societe Generale

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €10.90 ($12.67) price target from equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBE. HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.38 ($10.91).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.49).

