Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.80

Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 43436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Iberdrola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.76%.

About Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

