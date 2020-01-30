IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

IBERIABANK has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IBERIABANK to earn $7.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $73.13. 54,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. IBERIABANK has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IBERIABANK will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IBERIABANK news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation