IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.08 Million

Brokerages predict that IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) will report $290.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.40 million to $291.40 million. IBERIABANK posted sales of $302.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.65%. IBERIABANK’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share.

IBKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $74.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,048. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01. IBERIABANK has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $81.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 9.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in IBERIABANK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in IBERIABANK by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 80,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

