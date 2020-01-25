IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Announces Earnings Results

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. IBERIABANK’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:IBKC traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.93. 666,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04. IBERIABANK has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

In other IBERIABANK news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBKC shares. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill lowered IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

