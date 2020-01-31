IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IBKC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.99.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,616.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,108 shares of company stock worth $2,289,141 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resource Management LLC increased its position in IBERIABANK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 38.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 9.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 80,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

