IBM (IBM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IBM (NYSE:IBM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect IBM to post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect IBM to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IBM stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.26. IBM has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IBM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

