IBM (NYSE:IBM) Declares $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

IBM (NYSE:IBM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

IBM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. IBM has a payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IBM to earn $14.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

IBM opened at $136.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.19. IBM has a twelve month low of $126.85 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $121.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IBM will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

