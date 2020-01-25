IBM (NYSE:IBM) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

IBM (NYSE:IBM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

IBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura reduced their price objective on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IBM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IBM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.93.

NYSE:IBM traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,579,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. IBM has a 52 week low of $126.85 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The firm has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,998,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 19,078 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of IBM by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 308,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

