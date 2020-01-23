IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.31.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.87. 5,654,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IBM has a 12-month low of $126.85 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.24.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in IBM by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its stake in IBM by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IBM by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in IBM by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in IBM by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

