IBM (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $164.00 at Morgan Stanley

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura reduced their target price on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.93.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $140.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. IBM has a 12-month low of $126.85 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IBM will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IBM by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IBM during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of IBM during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IBM by 5.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of IBM by 12.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

