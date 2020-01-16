IBM (NYSE:IBM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IBM (NYSE:IBM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 15,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 21,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter valued at $2,303,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price objective on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.56.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.05. 462,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,016. The firm has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. IBM has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.26.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

